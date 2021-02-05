Big Hit Releases V's Notes for BTS Song Blue and Grey, Fans Flood Comments with Miss You Messages

In the run up to the launch of the Essential Edition of BTS album BE later this month, Big Hit Entertainment has been releasing voice notes of the band members who contributed to their songs. All the members participated in the making of the album during the coronavirus quarantine period, and these notes give glimpse into the process.

Big Hit has already released notes of RM, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga. They dropped V aka Taehyung's notes most recently. The notes are for the song Blue & Grey that premiered on YouTube on November 20, 2020. In the 37 seconds video, Taehyung's cute pet dog Yeontan also makes an appearance, while the singer is seen writing notes on his phone.

The shots show V brooding while looking out of the window and drawing various figures on his phone. In the background, the singer is singing the verse of the song that reads, "Where is my angel, At the end of the day, casting its shadow, Someone come and save me, please, is only the sigh of the exhausting day, It seems like people are all happy. Can you look at me? Cause I am blue & grey. The meaning of my tears that are reflected on the mirror, is the colour that is hidden under my smile, blue & grey."

Fans are showering him with love in the comments, writing that they have missed him. They called his voice "angelic" and said it captured "sounds of heaven".

Blue and Grey was originally supposed to be put in his mixtape. However, when they were shooting In The Soop, the other members ended up hearing the pop ballad, and they thought that it would be great if it was put in BE. The album is a result of the members' reflection on the post-Covid world and how the pandemic affected lives, so each track bears an emotional mood. Blue and Grey debuted at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS' sixth highest-charting entry on the chart.