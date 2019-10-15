Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Big Little Lies Actor Zoe Kravitz Joins Robert Pattinson's The Batman as Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz, who has earlier voiced the part of Catwoman in 'The Lego Batman Movie', has been cast for the role again in the upcoming comic book film 'The Batman'.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Big Little Lies Actor Zoe Kravitz Joins Robert Pattinson's The Batman as Catwoman
image of Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagram

Zoe Kravitz has been reported to join the upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the masked vigilante. The Big Little Lies star will play the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the superhero film directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of Apes). The Batman, now starring Kravitz, Pattinson and Jefferey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) is set for June 25, 2021 release. It is also speculated that Jonah Hill is in talks with the makers for a villain role in The Batman, but nothing stands confirmed on those grounds as of now. It is also reported that Andy Serkis is joining the cast of The Batman in an unspecified role.

Read: Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Plot Revealed; Details Inside

Kravitz reportedly went up against Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and Eiza Gonzalez for the role of Catwoman, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Kravitz will revive the role last portrayed by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Other actresses who have played the part of Catwoman in Batman films include Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

Read: Jonah Hill in Talks For Villain Role in Robert Pattinson's The Batman?

Interestingly, this not the first time that Kravitz is playing the role of Catwoman. She had earlier voiced the character of Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie. Her other notable appearances are in films such as Mad Max Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the Divergent film franchise, X-Men: First Class.

Production on The Batman begins in January 2020 in London, UK. Mattson Tomlin and director Reeves have co-written the script for The Batman.

View this post on Instagram

@britishvogue

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram