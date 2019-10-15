Big Little Lies Actor Zoe Kravitz Joins Robert Pattinson's The Batman as Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz has been reported to join the upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the masked vigilante. The Big Little Lies star will play the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the superhero film directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of Apes). The Batman, now starring Kravitz, Pattinson and Jefferey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) is set for June 25, 2021 release. It is also speculated that Jonah Hill is in talks with the makers for a villain role in The Batman, but nothing stands confirmed on those grounds as of now. It is also reported that Andy Serkis is joining the cast of The Batman in an unspecified role.

Kravitz reportedly went up against Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and Eiza Gonzalez for the role of Catwoman, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Kravitz will revive the role last portrayed by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Other actresses who have played the part of Catwoman in Batman films include Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

Interestingly, this not the first time that Kravitz is playing the role of Catwoman. She had earlier voiced the character of Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie. Her other notable appearances are in films such as Mad Max Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the Divergent film franchise, X-Men: First Class.

Production on The Batman begins in January 2020 in London, UK. Mattson Tomlin and director Reeves have co-written the script for The Batman.

