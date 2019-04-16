English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Big Little Lies Season 2 Teaser: The Monterey Five Are Back, This Time with Meryl Streep
Starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere on June 9.
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in a still from Big Little Lies season 2. (Image: Twitter/HBO)
HBO released the teaser of its hit 2017 show Big Little Lies’ second season on Sunday, the same day it premiered Game of Thrones’ much-awaited final season.
The Monterey Five (the five women who make up the miniseries)—Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern—are back and how. But this time they aren’t the only ones. A solid, searching Meryl Streep joins them as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgård’s Perry Wright, who was killed in the first season’s last episode.
In the one-minute teaser, the women seem to be dealing with the aftermath of Skarsgård’s killing and all that has changed in their lives in its wake. With Streep looking for the truth behind her son’s death, how long would they be able to hold on to their big little lies and new-found friendships, we’ll find out on June 9.
Written by David E Kelley, the second season of the Emmy award-winning series will have seven episodes with Kidman, Witherspoon, Kravitz, Woodley and Dern reprising their roles from season 1.
Based on Liane Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies, the miniseries, which deals with several complicated themes, including date rape, domestic violence, adultery and right parenting, was an instant hit with the audience when it first aired on February 19, 2017, thanks to its gripping storytelling and earnest performances by its stellar cast.
You can watch season 2’s teaser here:
You can watch season 2's teaser here:
