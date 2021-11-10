Big Twist in 'Ti Parat Aaliye' as Masked Man Catches Hanmya

‘Ti Parat Aaliye’, the Zee Marathi’s show, which hit the screens recently is doing well and has kept the audience hooked to it since the day it premiered. Characters of the show are also receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience. One of the characters, Hanmya, is being played exceptionally well by actor Sameer Khandekar. But now it appears that Hanmya’s life is in danger on the show.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will get to see that the parents of these friends will come to the forest near this resort to look for them but end up in the clutches of a masked person. The friends come to know that their relatives had been looking for them but they struggle to reach them. A man in the mask catches and takes their relatives hostage.

As the friends try hard to find their relatives, Hanmya runs into the hands of the masked man and now it seems that her life is in danger. It will be interesting for the audience to see if this masked man kills Hanmya.

The fans are also excited to know if the person behind the mask is someone from the group itself. This interesting mystery show started a few months ago and the makers have introduced new twists and turns almost daily, something the audience loved. It will be interesting to see what the makers of the show are planning to show next keeping the interest of the audience in mind.

