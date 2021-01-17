Big Update on Vijay Deverakonda's Film with Ananya Panday, First Look and Title Out on This Day

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming pan-India film is highly anticipated among fans. While many have been referring to the project as Fighter for long, director Puri Jagannadh has shared that the official title and the first look of the movie will be unveiled on Monday, January 18 at 10:08 am.

Puri took to social media to share the information with his fans as he wrote, "Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the place they take you and the way they make you feel at the core. In the past we have presented stories that brought a never seen before cinematic spectacles to the screens, appealing across regions to enthrall one and all. Tomorrow we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It is time to put your game face on." The announcement ended with a boxing glove emoji.

Earlier, Vijay was seen prepping for VD 10 as he shared a video of working out on social media.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production has joined the project as production partners for VD 10. This will be a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to Vijay's pairing with Ananya in the film. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are also playing pivotal roles in the movie.