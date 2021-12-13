Bigadne De, New Song From Ranveer Singh's '83, Celebrates Team Spirit

A new song, ‘Bigadne De’, from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer ’83, has been released, Within 4 hours of being released on YouTube, the song has garnered over 1.1 million views. The song shows the spirit of the Indian players on the cricket field. Benny Dayal has sung the song, while Pritam has scored music for the film. Ashish Pandit has written lyrics for the song.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have also shared the video on their social media accounts. The song is showing the team spirit as well as the dressing room struggles of the teammates. The song starts with India’s victory in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.

In the song, Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the players are seen celebrating the semi-final victory.

In another video shared by Ranveer Singh, veterans of the 1983 Cricket World Cup were seen recollecting the memories.

Former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu is seen sharing his experience from the tournament. Balwinder says, “Kapil was speaking in English on the ground, he came to me and said, “Sardar, you have to bowl very tight. We would put the fielder there, there and there."

He further adds, “Kapil had set the field in his mind, but I did not know where he had put the fielders in his mind.”

The anecdote has been recreated in the film and shown in the trailer as well. In this scene, Ranveer is seen playing Kapil, while Amy Virk is seen in the role of Balwinder Sandhu. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Cricket experts are still trying to decode the field - ‘There, there and there!".

’83, directed by Kabir Khan, will hit the silver screens on December 24. The story of the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup lifted by Team India under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

