BigBang's Taeyang and Wife Min Hyo-rin Expecting Their First Child

K-pop band Big Bang’s vocalist Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-rin are expecting their first child. The couple who tied the knot in February 2018 will soon be becoming parents, as reported by South Korean news agency Hankook Ilbo on Monday.

According to a report by the South Korean media portal Soompi, Min’s agency confirmed the news report and said that it is true that the actress is expecting her first child. The agency further told Soompi that the 35-year-old actor is waiting for her baby “joyfully” and she hopes to give birth quietly. The statement by the agency also mentioned, “We ask for your understanding in not being able to respond to further questions.” It has been reported that Min is currently in the late stages of her pregnancy and was spotted by residents in Hannam-dong neighbourhood of Seoul, where the couple lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)

Taeyang and Min officially confirmed their relationship in 2015, after years of rumours and reports of them dating were posted by the South Korean media. The duo had first met on the sets of Taeyang’s music video for ‘1AM’ back in 2013. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a low-key ceremony officiated by actor Ki Tae-young. Taeyang is a member of the sensational Big Bang k-pop group which also included G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, and Seungri. Earlier this year, Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in the Burning Sun nightclub scandal where he provided prostitutes to foreign businessmen.

Meanwhile, other Big Bang members who debuted in 2006 are keeping busy with their private lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)

Since their wedding, both Taeyang and Min have kept a low public profile. Min was last seen in the 2019 biographical film Race To Freedom: Um Bok Dong. The 33-year-old artist was last seen in his solo music release in 2017, and Big Bang’s most recent release as a group was their 2018 single Flower Road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.