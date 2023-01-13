BIGBANG's Taeyang-BTS' Jimin Set The 'Vibe' With Their New Song and Even Kim Taehyung Couldn't Ignore

BIGBANG member Taeyang and BTS member Jimin dropped their highly-anticipated song and it is a ‘Vibe’! Titled Vibe, the song brings out the best of both singers. In their first collaboration, Taeyang and Jimin bring to the table a vogue-style music video in which the singers are not only singing the lyrics but also looking oh-so-stylish!

The song revolves around the unusual emotions one feels while they are enjoying the ‘vibe’ of a relationship. A few lyrics of the song read: “I can feel it, it’s a vibe, this gon’ be the one and only anthem, can feel my sixth sense, it’s a stimulation, holding hands causing an electrocution, before you my world was in disconnection."

The song is receiving love from V.I.P (BIGBANG’s fandom) and the ARMY (BTS’ fandom.) Several comments on Twitter and in the comments section of the music video on YouTube showered Taeyang and Jimin with love. Joining the fandoms were BTS members RM, J-Hope, and V.

RM shared a screenshot from his playlist, featuring the song, on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Go get ’em my bros." J-Hope shared dedicated two posts for the singer and wrote, “Issa VIBE @_youngbae_ & @j.m the combination of dreams." He added, “It’s normal for (our) ears to be melting right?" Taehyung wrote, “wow take my big bow Taeyang hyung, Jiminie."

BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY 230113NJ: go get ’em my bros @/__youngbae__ @/j.m pic.twitter.com/8cFPMn3iG4 — Sel⁷ (slow) (@BTStranslation_) January 13, 2023

BTS JHOPE/HOSEOK INSTAGRAM STORY 230113Hobi: Issa VIBE@/_youngbae_ & @/j.mthe combination of dreams pic.twitter.com/bBIviINvw8 — Sel⁷ (slow) (@BTStranslation_) January 13, 2023

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM STORY 230113TH: wow take my big bow Taeyang hyung, Jiminie ‍♂️ @/__youngbae__ @/j.m pic.twitter.com/y2VKw14lMq — Sel⁷ (slow) (@BTStranslation_) January 13, 2023

See a few fan reactions below:

vibe is so good im screaming omg?!!pic.twitter.com/PyIfrrkrMJ— ､ (@winterbeartaete) January 13, 2023

jimin leaving the studio after recording his part on VIBE: pic.twitter.com/eLR8aVstx7— Carolyne⁷ ‍❤️‍ (@mhereonlyforbts) January 13, 2023

Speaking in a Spotify interview, Taeyang opened up about working with Jimin. “It was great. He was way more passionate than me and it motivated me a lot," he said. In an interview with Rolling Stones, the singer revealed that it was he who approached Jimin to collaborate with him.

