Bigg Boss 14: Seniors Label Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as 'Disappointment' in the Show

The first week on Bigg Boss 14 has turned out to be quite an interesting one. The new season has been given a turnaround by the Bigg Boss as seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are enjoying considerable powers over the fresher housemates. Nikki Tamboli has been made into a confirmed senior now and will enjoy powers on par with Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, Salman tested the housemates even further. In a task, Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar were asked to label contestants based on impressions during the first seven days. The three seniors were asked to put up images of BB freshers against titles such as who is 'over calculative and over planned', who is 'fake', who is 'perfect for Bigg Boss', who is 'disappointment in Bigg Boss' amongst other categories.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Hina Khan Tease Each Other on Marriage, Here's What They Said

Seniors were unanimous in naming the real-life jodi of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as 'disappointment' in this season. While Hina and Sidharth called Rubina a disappointment, Gauahar named Abhinav. While explaining her decision, Hina said about Rubina, "What I thought about her has not turned out to be true. She is over calculative. I hope she comes out as better in the coming weeks."

While naming Abhinav as 'disappointment', Gauahar said, "You are very forward in doing work. But when there are real issues to talk about you don't keep your point of view clearly. When it come down to Rubina, you should keep things black and white."

Sidharth said, "When Rubina came I thought she was strong. She is critical and thinks that everything that happens is for targeting her and to put her down. But that is not true. I think she should have a more positive approach."

Both Abhinav and Rubina are in danger zone and may face elimination during the first week itself.