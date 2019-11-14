Bigg Bos 13 Day 44 Written Updates: Sidharth-Asim Get Into Scuffle, Hindustani Bhau Disgusts Shehnaz

It's been one and a half month of Bigg Boss 13 and Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been best of friends here. The two have stuck with each other through thick and thin. However, things aren't the same anymore. Sidharth has been a dominator, who dictates what his friends must do in a task and after over 40 days, Asim doesn't seem to liken his strategy.

During the captaincy task this week, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee make their own strategy and sit in Asim’s tunnel restricting his movements. Sidharth strongly opposes this and tells them that it is against the rule. He even makes everyone read the letter again and criticises their wicked strategy. Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma get into a heated argument because of their disagreement during the task and start pushing each other.

Asim seemed weak in front of wild card entrants Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan. Asim tells Sidharth that they shouldn't leave everything to Vishal and should also give him and Arhaan a chance to compete. The task ends for the day and Sidharth tries to manipulate Vishal to get him to his side. He advises him to play his game in a clean manner and take a stand for himself instead of trying to be on both sides at the same time.

Shefali and Shehnaz Gill discuss the doubts they have on Vishal and how they don't trust him at all. Taking advantage of the crack developed in Sidharth and Asim's friendship, Arhaan, Devoleena and Rashami discuss how they should take advantage of it and create a rift between them.

The next morning starts with bickering as Shefali tells Paras Chhabra to delegate his duty of washing utensils to Mahira who only has one duty currently. Mahira retaliates and refuses to take this up. The fight escalates and Shehnaz and Paras get involved wherein Paras expresses his disappointment on Shehnaz for flipping sides.

Meanwhile, during the day, Shehnaz and Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau were seen sitting in the house as the latter disgust Shehnaz and Shefali by constantly making fart noises.

With the changing dynamics in the house, Sidharth is gradually losing his friends and the next one in line to follow suit is Arti. They get into an argument and Sidharth taunts her for being fake as she tries to correct Himanshi Khurrana. Arti clarifies with Sidharth that she won't agree to whatever Sidharth says as she has the right to have her own opinions. The task resumes and the contestants continue as per their strategy and leave the game to Vishal. A masterstroke by Bigg Boss changes the game. He intervenes and declares Vishal as the contender of captaincy and will not compete anymore. Post which, Asim tells Sidharth that they aren't trying enough to clear his way out of the tunnel. This leads to a verbal scuffle between the two. The two are also shown to engage in a physical spat in the coming episode.

How will the game change? Will Asim and Arhaan be able to complete the task?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.