Bigg Boss 10 Fame Manu Punjabi Gets Threats From Sidhu Moose Wala's Murderers, Says 'My Family Is Afraid'

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi recently took to social media and revealed that he received an extortion threat. He shared the picture of the letter he received and mentioned that it claims to be from somebody who is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The letter demanded Rs 10 lakh from Manu and warned him not to act smart. Later in the letter, Manu was also threatened to be killed.

Sharing the same on his Twitter account, Manu thanked Jaipur police for providing him security. “I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit. I got an email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful (sic),” he wrote.

However, the person who sent this extortion letter to Manu has now been arrested. Talking about the same, Manu told E-Times that even though the accused has been nabbed by police, his family is still very afraid. “Since I was in Rajasthan, I contacted the local police, who assigned two police personnel for my protection. After investigation, they caught the accused, who they said is a drug addict living in UP. Though this person’s claim that he is from the Bishnoi gang has not been established by the police, my family is still afraid. In fact, I had an event two days back, but my family forced me to cancel it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Richa Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (West) Jaipur told E-Times that the accused is suspected to be a drug addict. “The way the email has been drafted, like a pamphlet, is not the modus operandi of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he had not sent any bank account details to send the money to. Our investigation reveals that the accused is a drug addict, and he has sent the email to other celebrities too, whose identities I am not at liberty to reveal right now. We will keep him in police custody and interrogate him further,” he said.

