Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies

Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta’s friendship seems inseparable ever since the season 11 of Bigg Boss has got over. The two have often been seen sharing pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts. However, recently, we came to know that all was not well between the two.Last week, Vikas was supposed to attend Mr. & Miss Delhi NCR 2018, presented by Glambirds Entertainment, with Priyank in Delhi, but he cancelled it at the last minute. “We don’t know what’s wrong with Vikas. He has been acting a bit strange. He had a clash with Priyank over something and that’s why he decided not to come. Also, he has a lot of tantrums. He gets upset over little stuff ” a source told News18.com.Interestingly, Vikas was in Delhi only when the pageant was happening, but he still didn’t come, adding fuel to the rumours that he and Priyank were avoiding each other.When we asked Priyank about the same, he told us, “No, not at all. Vikas and I have a very beautiful relation. We are great buddies and we keep fighting and we keep loving each other. There’s nothing like that we’re not talking and stuff. He’s a family. He’s even coming in my sister’s wedding in Delhi. So, he’s that close to me.“Obviously there will be a time when we’re having a lot of problem but that happens between friends, especially when it come to family friends but that relation is forever,” Priyank added.