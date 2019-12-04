Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta to Enter Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta is the latest entrant in the reality TV show's ongoing season.

As per a source, the television producer and creative director is stepping into the shoes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee who got evicted last week due to medical issues. "Vikas will enter the show before Salman's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Most probably by Thursday, audience can see him inside the 'Bigg Boss' house," the source added.

It is not clear whether Vikas would compete with the existing contestants or not.

Vikas was emerged as the second runner up of the show in 2017, and due to his performance, he was given the title of "Mastermind". Now it is to see how he spices up the game more.

Earlier this week, former contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga re-entered the house along with actress Madhurima Tuli. Also, due to increased TRPs, the show's makers have decided to extend the current season till February next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.