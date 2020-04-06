MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Confirm Their Relationship

Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Confirm Their Relationship

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla confirmed their relationship after repeatedly denying it for over two years.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla, who made headlines during their stint in the popular reality show for their bond, recently confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The confirmation finally came after the two denied being in a relationship for over two years.

Priyank first uploaded a picture, where he was seen kissing Benafsha and captioned it, "Confirmation," with a heart emoji. Benafsha, on the other hand, used Justin Bieber's song lyrics to declare her feelings. “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Confirmation ❤️

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

Benafsha had earlier denied the relationship in an interview with IANS and said, “We are just friends and will always be buddies."

However, their relationship was not a big secret. Bigg Boss housemate Vikas Gupta had previously told in an interview that they were dating, so did Benafsha's ex-boyfriend Varun Sood.

During Bigg Boss 11, Benafsha was dating fellow Splitsvilla contestant Varun Sood and Priyank was dating Divya Agarwal. Upset over Priyank's close proximity with Benafsha, Divya broke up with him on national television. However, Priyank had maintained that his relationship with Divya had eneded before Bigg Boss 11.

Divya and Varun are currently in a relationship after falling in love with each other in another reality show Ace of Space.

