Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hina Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Gets Trolled Mercilessly

Actress Hina Khan and trolls literally go hand in hand

News18.com

August 21, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Image: Hina/Instagram
With stars using social media to share personal pictures, throwback moments and helping fans getting a sneak peek into their lives, it is getting extremely tough for them to escape the public eye. And the latest celebrity to fall prey to online trolls is Hina Khan.



The actress, who has been part of the Indian showbiz industry for years now, earned huge popularity after she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. But she continues to make headlines for being trolled online. This time it is for a series of her photos and a video that were shot at the gym. Khan, a fitness freak, may have uploaded her recent photos to motivate fans to hit the gym, but little did she know that trolls would take potshots at her for not shying away from glaunting her toned abs on social media.

Last week, Khan faced wrath of social media users when she posted a photo her photo with Lord Ganesha idol. The actress was trolled because she posed besides the idol with her shoes on, which quite obviously didn't go down well with many.





Khan made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After playing the protagonist for eight years, she decided quit the show. She was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

