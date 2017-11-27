GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan is 'Disappointed' To See Akash Dadlani's Behaviour With Salman Khan

Akash Dadlani lost his cool on Puneesh Sharma for breaking his trust during a captaincy task.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan is 'Disappointed' To See Akash Dadlani's Behaviour With Salman Khan
Image Courtesy: Voot
Loading...
Akash Dadlani has probably been the only contestant, who has so far remained consistent in giving Bigg Boss season 11 solid entertainment. However, it looks like the rapper is tired now. Ever since Akash had a fight with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma, he has been acting a bit strange. In fact, on Saturday night's Weekend Ka Vaar, he chose to ignore host Salman Khan after the superstar asked him to stop shouting at Puneesh. Finally, in the Sultani Akada segment -Salman called in him and Puneesh to sort out differences between them. However, a dejected Akash refused to participate in any part of the Sultani fight. His behavior irked Salman to such an extent that he walked out of the Akhada.

Gauahar Khan, who has been following the popular show religiously, has criticised Akash for disrespecting Salman on the show. Gauahar has often said that Akash is her favourite contestant. She has also supported him various times on social media. However, this time, the model-actress said she's extremely unhappy with the way Akash behaved with Salman.

"For the first time, I'm so disappointed with Akash!!! So disrespectful to someone of such a big stature who is explaining something to you for your own good!! @BeingSalmanKhan kudos to you for your patience," she wrote.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram