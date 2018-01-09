Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Seems Convinced With Hina Khan Being Termed 'Mohalle Ki Aunty' On The Show

Meri #MohalleKiAunty ab #hina se itni insecure ho gai hai k pucho mat!



But must say they all are much much much better than #HinaKhan#BiggBoss11 #bb11 — Himani (@Himanii31) January 8, 2018

Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta gang up against Shilpa Shinde.

Insecurity, jealousy. #shilpa's massive votes the reason

"Mohalle ki Aunty"

#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) January 8, 2018

#BB11 A reporter called Hina "Mohalle ki Aunty"

Hats Off 2 U Lady... Bang on

Hina was lyk ab main kya karun — Bhavna (@bhavna_gehani) January 8, 2018

Hina was literally on the verge of banging her head with the table when Journalist called her - Mohalle ki aunty



Whenever she lacks anything to defend, She started saying - Kabhi ek week bhi yha reh k dikhao.. #BB11#BiggBoss11 — Isha Khanna (@Khanna2412) January 8, 2018

I think Hina khan is suffering from short term memory loss when she said ki maine ye kbhi nhi kaha ki maine 8 saal tk kaam kiya h....#BB11 #MohalleKiAunty — Ankur (@Ankur_ppt) January 8, 2018

Mohalle ki Aunty Kon " So called Miss Grace "#puneeshwonhearts pic.twitter.com/xyg02oKdH7 — Khalil Mustafa Awan (@KhalilAwan88) January 8, 2018

In one of the biggest surprise visits of the season, the gharwale find themselves in the midst of media personnel at a press conference held inside the Bigg Boss House. Thinking that Shilpa Shinde has an upper hand in the game, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani have started ganging up against her. On Monday's episode, Hygiene conscious Hina accuses Shilpa of not maintaining cleanliness in the house, as Vikas adds fuel to the fire by blaming her mentality for it. Standing up for herself, Shilpa takes a stand and refuses to cook for the two of them; as Hina and Vikas comment that Shilpa is showing her true colors only as the season comes to a close.As the contestants move into the activity area, they are greeted by the Press who have been waiting to interrogate and cross-question their actions.As Puneesh’s loyalty towards his allies in the house is questioned by the media, he tries his best to prove that his friendship is, in fact, true and real. As the press conference continues, it is clear that Hina, Akash and Vikas are on one side, while Puneesh and Shilpa are on the other. In one of the videos, shared by Colors on Twitter, Hina is questioned over her comments on Bandagi Kalra. When Bandagi was on the show, Hina was often seen discussing her romance with Puneesh on national TV.Meanwhile, Shilpa clears her stance on being the ‘Maa’ of the house; as Hina comments on Shilpa’s strategy of running the kitchen. Puneesh jumps to Shilpa’s rescue and compares her to the ‘Typical Indian Housewife’ who despite doing all the hard work is made to feel like no work has been accomplished. After an intense round of interrogation, each contestant leaves displaying a different emotion.Soon after the episode aired, BB lovers took to Twitter to express their views. Here's what they tweeted: