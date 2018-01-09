Bigg Boss 11: Twitter Seems Convinced With Hina Khan Being Termed 'Mohalle Ki Aunty' On The Show
With just a week left to the grand finale, some of the gharwale find their patience waning and start lashing out at each other.
Image Courtesy: Colors
As the contestants move into the activity area, they are greeted by the Press who have been waiting to interrogate and cross-question their actions.As Puneesh’s loyalty towards his allies in the house is questioned by the media, he tries his best to prove that his friendship is, in fact, true and real. As the press conference continues, it is clear that Hina, Akash and Vikas are on one side, while Puneesh and Shilpa are on the other. In one of the videos, shared by Colors on Twitter, Hina is questioned over her comments on Bandagi Kalra. When Bandagi was on the show, Hina was often seen discussing her romance with Puneesh on national TV.
Shilpa Shinde and @eyehinakhan answer the media's challenging questions. Watch this action-packed episode of #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/QjLn7yc5qW— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2018
Meanwhile, Shilpa clears her stance on being the ‘Maa’ of the house; as Hina comments on Shilpa’s strategy of running the kitchen. Puneesh jumps to Shilpa’s rescue and compares her to the ‘Typical Indian Housewife’ who despite doing all the hard work is made to feel like no work has been accomplished. After an intense round of interrogation, each contestant leaves displaying a different emotion.
Soon after the episode aired, BB lovers took to Twitter to express their views. Here's what they tweeted:
Meri #MohalleKiAunty ab #hina se itni insecure ho gai hai k pucho mat!— Himani (@Himanii31) January 8, 2018
But must say they all are much much much better than #HinaKhan#BiggBoss11 #bb11
Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta gang up against Shilpa Shinde.— sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) January 8, 2018
Insecurity, jealousy. #shilpa's massive votes the reason
"Mohalle ki Aunty"
#BB11 #BiggBoss11
These journalists have exposed Hina Khan Worst person!! Mohalle ki aunty!! #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss #HinaKhan #HyenaKhan #ShilpaShindeWinningHearts #ShilpaShindeFTW #ShilpiansStrongerTogether— Harnoor Singh (@hrnurtweets) January 8, 2018
#MohalleKiAunty Hina Khan has been thoroughly exposed. Your arrogance ruined you #HinaKhan. #BiggBoss11 #BB11— BombayDude (@GaavWala) January 8, 2018
#BB11 A reporter called Hina "Mohalle ki Aunty"— Bhavna (@bhavna_gehani) January 8, 2018
Hats Off 2 U Lady... Bang on
Hina was lyk ab main kya karun
Hina was literally on the verge of banging her head with the table when Journalist called her - Mohalle ki aunty— Isha Khanna (@Khanna2412) January 8, 2018
Whenever she lacks anything to defend, She started saying - Kabhi ek week bhi yha reh k dikhao.. #BB11#BiggBoss11
I think Hina khan is suffering from short term memory loss when she said ki maine ye kbhi nhi kaha ki maine 8 saal tk kaam kiya h....#BB11 #MohalleKiAunty— Ankur (@Ankur_ppt) January 8, 2018
Mohalle ki Aunty Kon " So called Miss Grace "#puneeshwonhearts pic.twitter.com/xyg02oKdH7— Khalil Mustafa Awan (@KhalilAwan88) January 8, 2018
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Will Avengers 4 Trailer See Iron Man and Captain America Reuniting?
- Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet