Bigg Boss 11 Reunion: Hina, Priyank and Luv Have a Blast in Delhi; See Videos & Pics
Hina Khan bonded really well with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi on Bigg Boss season 11.
Image courtesy: Voot/Bigg Boss S11
Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan recently met her best buddies Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi from the popular reality show during her recent visit to Delhi for the promotions of her new song Bhasoodi.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, who bonded really well with Priyanka and Luv on the show, went Live on Instagram to chat with fans. Although it’s been quite some time since the season 11 has gotten over, looks like its contestants are still fresh in the audience’s memory.
In videos, shared by one of Hina's fan clubs on Instagram, the three seemed to have a gala time.
Take a look:
