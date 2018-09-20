Bigg Boss 12: Commoners are Dominating the Celebrities, Says Shilpa Shinde

Amidst all the madness and drama in Bigg Boss 12 where contestants are pitting against each other, some new bonds have also started forming. A lot depends on how the contestants handle initial tasks.We asked ‘Bigg Boss 11’ winner Shilpa Shinde and asked her to share her views post the first ‘Press Conference’ task and how everyone fared in it.Shilpa believes commoners are stronger than the celebrities this season. She said, “I think commoners are very strong this time and they are here with a purpose. Celebrities are keen about their image and tend to take more time to open up. I find most of them quite hesitant to talk about their personal life which is hard to maintain in the house. Bigg Boss is one of its kind and one cannot fake for long.”“Commoners are dominating the celebrities and are currently ruling the house,” added Shilpa, who was also present at Bigg Boss Season 12 premiere.Speaking on Sreesanth – Khan Sisters’ spat, Shilpa said, “Sreesanth could have handled the situation well and avoided the unwanted fight. One needs to act maturely in the house as there are millions of people watching you on TV. The spat could have been avoided as he is a big name.”“Somi and Saba are very strong and clear with their thoughts. Their confidence is at some different level and I find this ‘vichitra Jodi’ real and genuine. Somi is very smart and can give a tough fight to all the celebrities present inside the house,” said Shilpa, who voted for them in the ‘BB Press Conference’ task.“The show has just begun and it is too early to predict the favourites. You never know keeping mum might be celebrities’ strategy as we have seen celebs avoiding controversies on initial days in the earlier season also. However, I feel they need to act at one time as the situation keeps changing drastically inside the house,” Shilpa concluded.