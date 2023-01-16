Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Returns To TV After 7 Years With Maddam Sir

Bigg Boss 11 winner is all set to make her comeback to television after her 2015 series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa has recently joined the cast of Sony SAB’s popular show Maddam Sir. She will be seen playing the role of a female cop named Naina Mathur. This will be the first time when Shilpa will play a funny role in a police officer’s uniform.

Shilpa is very happy about her role in the comedy show. Talking to PTI, she expressed her happiness in working with this series and thanked the team of the show.

She also stated that she always wanted to play a cop. Women officers are truly extraordinary and deserving of the highest respect. The actress continued that she can only hope that she does proper justice to the role. Getting the chance to play a woman cop is very exciting for her.

Maddam Sir is a Hindi language comedy action television series and premiered on 24 February 2020 on Sony Sab. The series is produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Productions and also features Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is also available on Sony LIV.

On the professional front, Shinde made her television debut in 1999. She came into the spotlight for her role in the serial Bhabi in 2022. Later she appeared in popular series like Hatim, Miss India, Meher, Waaris, Maayka, Do Dil Ek Jaan, and many more.

But she got her breakthrough after appearing on the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Shilpa Shinde walked away with prize money of 44 lakhs along with the Bigg Boss title.

While she was recently seen as the participant in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa the Indian dance reality show. The season was hosted by Manish Paul while Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fathei, and Terence Lewis were the judges. Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of the show while Shipa accrued 12th place.

