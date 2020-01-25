Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says the Makers are Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

In a bear all interview, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called the makers of Bigg Boss season 13 being biased towards contestant Sidharth Shukla.

She mentioned that Sidharth was the channel’s favourite and is being given a VIP treatment. She said, "In the previous seasons if anyone got hurt or fell ill they had to leave the show, but here Sidharth Shukla was out for more than a week and then he resumes the show. He is being served food in foil paper and rest of the housemates have to eat the normal food why this biased behaviour. When other housemates are adjusting why he is being given VIP treatment. They just want to show Sidharth is a good light. They are favouring him and it is ridiculous."

Shilpa mentioned Sidharth won Khatron Ke Khiladi despite being evicted from the show thrice. Shilpa said, "Everyone knows about Sidharth's bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his shows. People who have worked with him know how much he has tortured them. If he was so good why didn't he get good work after winning KKK or after doing a film with Dharma production because everyone knows about his behaviour. Who wants to work with a person like this."

Talking about Sidharth’s fight with Asim, Shilpa said that the former is aware about Asim’s growing popularity and thus he can’t bear it, "I know him personally he has anger issues. He gets angry at the drop of a hat and can fight with people walking on the streets. He also has a lot of ego issues. I have seen him personally, seen him getting out of police case. I know him very well. He likes people obeying his orders or follow his instructions. When someone goes against his wish he gets mad at them. It has happened with Asim, till the time he was doing what Sidharth was saying he was in his good books. When he started doing things on his own, Sidharth could not take it."

She added, “Sidharth started having issues with him because he always wanted to keep Asim under his control. He didn't like that Asim started taking his own decisions. Sidharth is jealous of Asim, he never thought that the young boy can fly on his own, but Asim did. woh apne andar dabakar rakhna chahta tha.”

About Rashami, she said, “Rashami is acting very well on the show. I have met Rashami and know her, she is not what she is portraying inside the house. I must say she is a fabulous actress. She very well knew about Arhaan's wedding and his kid, but she told on the show that she doesn't know them. It all looks fake.”

