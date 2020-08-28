Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says, 'We Cannot Afford to Complain About Pay Cuts'

Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who will next be seen in a comedy show, Gangs Of Filmistaan, talked about pay cuts during pandemic. Shilpa said that actors cannot afford to complain about pay cuts, given the garvity of the situation. She added that we need to adjust to the circumstances and accept that it’s a teamwork.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “Everyone has rested a lot in the last four months. Now, as we are back to work, our makers and production houses are trying their best to get going. In such a scenario, we cannot afford to complain about pay cuts. We need to adjust to the circumstances and accept that it’s a teamwork.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa's co-star from her new show Sugandha Mishra, shared a couple of behind-the-scene pictures with her and the rest of the cast, in which Shilpa is seen dressed as Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Gangs Of Filmistaan will also star Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles.

The show will have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him.