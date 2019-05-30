Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Breaks Up with Benafsha Soonawalla?

Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Reality TV stars often hit the news for their love stories and breakups. And this time, controversy’s favourite child Priyank Sharma has again made headlines.

Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla. While Priyank and Benafsha have been friends for long, there love affair came in light with Bigg Boss 11, where the two were co-contestants.

Now, reports have it that Priyank Sharma has unfollowed Benafsha Soonawalla on Instagram. Meanwhile, Benafsha still continues to follow Priyank on Instagram.

Earlier, Priyank Sharma was in news when Divya Agarwal, his ex-girlfriend and Splitsvilla co-contestant, broke up with him on national television due to his closeness to Benafsha in Bigg Boss 11. Benafsha was then dating Varun Sood, and broke up with him soon after the show.

Presently, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are dating after confessing their affection for each other on a reality TV show, Ace of Space. They are in a serious relationship and might tie the knot soon. Divya and Varun’s families are also close to each other and the same is evident from their Instagram profiles and comments.
