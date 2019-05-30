English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Breaks Up with Benafsha Soonawalla?
Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla.
Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla.
Loading...
Reality TV stars often hit the news for their love stories and breakups. And this time, controversy’s favourite child Priyank Sharma has again made headlines.
Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla. While Priyank and Benafsha have been friends for long, there love affair came in light with Bigg Boss 11, where the two were co-contestants.
Now, reports have it that Priyank Sharma has unfollowed Benafsha Soonawalla on Instagram. Meanwhile, Benafsha still continues to follow Priyank on Instagram.
Earlier, Priyank Sharma was in news when Divya Agarwal, his ex-girlfriend and Splitsvilla co-contestant, broke up with him on national television due to his closeness to Benafsha in Bigg Boss 11. Benafsha was then dating Varun Sood, and broke up with him soon after the show.
Presently, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are dating after confessing their affection for each other on a reality TV show, Ace of Space. They are in a serious relationship and might tie the knot soon. Divya and Varun’s families are also close to each other and the same is evident from their Instagram profiles and comments.
Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma has reportedly fallen out of love with Benafsha Soonawalla. While Priyank and Benafsha have been friends for long, there love affair came in light with Bigg Boss 11, where the two were co-contestants.
Now, reports have it that Priyank Sharma has unfollowed Benafsha Soonawalla on Instagram. Meanwhile, Benafsha still continues to follow Priyank on Instagram.
Earlier, Priyank Sharma was in news when Divya Agarwal, his ex-girlfriend and Splitsvilla co-contestant, broke up with him on national television due to his closeness to Benafsha in Bigg Boss 11. Benafsha was then dating Varun Sood, and broke up with him soon after the show.
Presently, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are dating after confessing their affection for each other on a reality TV show, Ace of Space. They are in a serious relationship and might tie the knot soon. Divya and Varun’s families are also close to each other and the same is evident from their Instagram profiles and comments.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results