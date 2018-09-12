English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
This year Bigg Boss is coming with a theme of 'vichitra jodi'. Now let's be honest, upon listening to the theme didn't you wish your favourite Bollywood pairs to participate in the show?
Image Courtesy: Instagram
It is that time of the year when alarms will change to peppy Bollywood numbers and we'll be watching celebs dancing bizarrely on them in their pyjamas. Bigg Boss 12 is just round the corner and people can't stop talking about it.
It is one of the most watched reality shows on Indian television. And it has all the reasons to be one, courtesy the 'truest and unfiltered' celebrities that come on the show. Be it Ashmit Patel and Veena Mallik's chemistry, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar's laughter riot or Swami Om and Bani J's verbal duels, the audience saw it all and judged them with an open heart.
This year Bigg Boss is coming with a theme of 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair). Now let's be honest, upon listening to the theme didn't you wish your favourite Bollywood pairs to participate in Bigg Boss? Well, we did. Here are some of the Bollywood pairs, we think, can take the fun element of the show to a new level.
Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood
Kangana is called the controversy queen and Bigg Boss the controversy house, aren't the two just meant for each other? Now think Sonu Sood, her current argument partner, to join her and all the hullabaloo the actress will create slamming people for nepotism and playing the victim card whenever somebody tries to cross her way.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar
Milind is one of those rare pieces of gem who's breaking all stereotypes one by one-- be it winning the title of 'Ironman' or marrying Ankita who is 25 years younger to him. It would be so gratifying to watch our beloved ‘Captain Vyom’ win all the tasks on the show.
Farah Khan and Sajid Khan
The brother-sister duo is known for their witty and not-mincing-words self. Their knack for dark jokes and bizarre humour may bounce above the contestants, but we are definitely going to have a hell of a time. Also with Farah in the house, we can hear side lights about lavish B-town parties.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu
Karan and Bipasha's Instagram is a complete journal of their chemistry. The two fondly flaunt their #MonkeyLove and we can't help but imagine them building some amazing love story in the Bigg Boss house. After all, it’s a place where love holds the participants together.
Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi
Rithvik and Karan are household names on Indian television and were loved for their bromance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two have appeared together in a number of reality shows and are absolute delight to watch. It would be great fun to see them flex some muscles and go crazy in Bigg Boss.
Well, these are just figments of imagination. The real contestants of Bigg Boss 12 will be unveiled by Salman Khan on September 16.
