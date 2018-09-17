English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: All About Anup Jalota's Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu; Watch Her Music Videos
While Anup Jalota is a popular name in the industry, fans were honed with the question, 'Who is Jasleen Matharu'. Here are all your answers.
Last night, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 made it to our TV screens. As Salman Khan introduced the "vichitra jodis", he himself was taken aback, when it was announced that veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota, is entering with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him.
Anup and Jasleen's relationship is already under the radar of the fans and they have abuzz the social media, talking about them.
While Anup Jalota is a popular name in the industry, fans were honed with the question, 'Who is Jasleen Matharu'.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jasleen Matharu is a singer and actor by profession. She is trained in both classical and western music. She has also performed with popular singer Mika Singh for over three years. Matharu has also shared the stage with Sukhwinder Singh as well as Papon.
Featuring in some music videos, she is also trained in dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing. With her father's directorial Love Day Love Day, she made her debut as a singer and performer.
You can watch her music video here:
Talking of her relationship with Anup Jalota she told Times of India, “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends, as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other, for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world, due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of 'Bigg Boss', we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever.”
It will be interesting to see how their relationship unfolds in the house of Bigg Boss.
