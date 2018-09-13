Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now

Are you geared up to watch people from different walks of life to be locked in a house risking relationships, dignity and testing their patience, for Bigg Boss 12 is just 3 days away?Before we see commoners and celebrities fight for the title, let us take a look at the previous winners of Bigg Boss and what are they doing now.Rahul Roy shot to fame for his performance in Aashiqui. He was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 1 and is currently preparing for his comeback with Tanvir Ahmed's film Night and Fog.Before Ashutosh won Bigg Boss, he had already held the title of MTV Roadies Season 8. He did try his luck in Bollywood but wasn't successful. Reportedly, he is the owner of a restaurant now.Vindu Dara Singh has not been in much limelight after the show. The actor was last seen in Jatt James Bond (2014). He was also in headlines for his alleged involvement in IPL betting scandal.Shweta Tiwari became a household name with Kasautii Zindigii Kay much before she participated in the controversial show. After winning Bigg Boss season 4, she tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli and now is a happy mother of two. Currently, she has decided to take care of her family for some time.Just like Shweta Tiwari, Juhi is happy to spend most of her time with her family. She was seen last in the mythological show Shani.Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known as Kamolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be coming back with its second instalment premiering from September 25.Gauahar Khan defeated Tanisha Mukherji and was immensely loved for her chemistry with Kushal Tondon. After the reality show, she was seen in films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and a few other projects. Recently, she launched her clothing brand label Gauhargeous.Gautam rubbed quite a lot of people the wrong way in the Bigg Boss house. After his dramatic win, he bagged a role in popular television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Behen Hogi Teri.Before coming to Bigg Boss, Prince Narula had already won reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. On the show, he met Yuvika Chaudhary and recently got engaged to her. He also bagged the lead role in Badho Bahu and is currently a part of Naagin 3. He is also one of the judges on Roadies Xtreme.Manveer entered the show as a commoner and gained huge popularity among the audience. Later, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.