Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
Are you geared up to watch people from different walks of life to be locked in a house risking relationships, dignity and testing their patience, for 'Bigg Boss 12' is just 3 days away?
Before we see commoners and celebrities fight for the title, let us take a look at the previous winners of Bigg Boss and what are they doing now.
Season 1- Rahul Roy
Rahul Roy shot to fame for his performance in Aashiqui. He was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 1 and is currently preparing for his comeback with Tanvir Ahmed's film Night and Fog.
Season 2- Ashutosh Kaushik
Before Ashutosh won Bigg Boss, he had already held the title of MTV Roadies Season 8. He did try his luck in Bollywood but wasn't successful. Reportedly, he is the owner of a restaurant now.
Season 3- Vindu Dara Singh
Vindu Dara Singh has not been in much limelight after the show. The actor was last seen in Jatt James Bond (2014). He was also in headlines for his alleged involvement in IPL betting scandal.
Season 4 - Shweta Tiwari
I would like to profusely Thank our Delhi audience for being so absolutely delightful, and such a pleasure to perform for. Thank you everybody for coming in and being a part of our narrative especially in such abundance. It was an extremely delectable experience for me and I hope our performances were able to replicate the same emotions within everyone watching. Very grateful for your love every single day. Sincerely hoping for the same enthusiasm on the 2nd of October as well. Lot’s of love Styledby : @stylebysugandhasood Jewelleryby: @the_jewel_gallery Outfitby: @jharonka Assistedby: @fashion_journal_2 @shubhgaikwad17
Shweta Tiwari became a household name with Kasautii Zindigii Kay much before she participated in the controversial show. After winning Bigg Boss season 4, she tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli and now is a happy mother of two. Currently, she has decided to take care of her family for some time.
Season 5- Juhi Parmar
Just like Shweta Tiwari, Juhi is happy to spend most of her time with her family. She was seen last in the mythological show Shani.
Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known as Kamolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be coming back with its second instalment premiering from September 25.
Season 7-Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan defeated Tanisha Mukherji and was immensely loved for her chemistry with Kushal Tondon. After the reality show, she was seen in films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and a few other projects. Recently, she launched her clothing brand label Gauhargeous.
Season 8- Gautam Gulati
Gautam rubbed quite a lot of people the wrong way in the Bigg Boss house. After his dramatic win, he bagged a role in popular television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Behen Hogi Teri.
Season 9- Prince Narula
Such a beautiful song Laila from #lailamajnu film and iam very sure its going to rock @ektaravikapoor you create magic!! Thanks @anitahassanandani for being a great dance partner n for the video as well @yuvikachaudhary tu hai meri real laila ❤️ @balajitelefilmslimited @balajimotionpictures
Before coming to Bigg Boss, Prince Narula had already won reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. On the show, he met Yuvika Chaudhary and recently got engaged to her. He also bagged the lead role in Badho Bahu and is currently a part of Naagin 3. He is also one of the judges on Roadies Xtreme.
Season 10- Manveer Gurjar
Manveer entered the show as a commoner and gained huge popularity among the audience. Later, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.
Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan's tiff was the highlight of the last season. Even after the show ended, the two made headlines for harsh comments about each other. After Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa was seen in a number of shows making guest appearances with Dus Ka Dum being the latest.
This year, the controversial reality show is returning with its 12th season and the theme for Bigg Boss 12 is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair). The show, to be hosted by Salman Khan, will go on air this Sunday on Colors.
