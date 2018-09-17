Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota’s Business is His Business, None of Your Business

For most television viewers, especially those watching the premier of the new season of hit reality show Bigg Boss, the world around them collapsed when popular devotional singer Anup Jalota (65) and his much younger girlfriend Jasleen Matharu (28) were introduced as one of the several ‘vichitra jodis’ set to enter the beach-themed Bigg Boss 12 house.Well, for reasons known and unknown, our sanskari country couldn’t digest the fact that a 65-year old ‘bhajan samarat’ could date a much younger and glamorous Matharu, and took to social media to mock, hurl insulting remarks and post hateful comments about the couple, who confessed to dating each other for the first time last night.But, should anyone really be bothered about why the two are together or be so shocked at the age gap? Because, until Sunday evening no one even cared where Anup Jalota was or what he was doing in his life, forget being aware of the fact that some one named Jasleen Matharu even existed!So, why stoop so low as to make a mockery of their relationship on public platforms, when the two concerned persons, who are in a mutually loving relationship, have nothing much to contribute to your insignificant lives?Does it take too much to understand that it takes courage to be in love and more so to make it public on a platform infamous for controversies, which have resulted in strained relationships?Does it take too much to accept that when two people are in love, age isn’t really a factor! Does it take take too much to comprehend that love is love, nothing less or more? And finally, does it take too much to understand that nobody’s life or relationship is for any one to pass a comment on for every individual/relationship is both perfect and imperfect in many ways.Well, not long ago, online users trolled and posted insensitive, abusive and hateful comments directed at actor Shahid Kapoor when he tied the knot with Delhi girl Mira Rajput. Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman received hateful posts on disclosing his relationship with much younger Ankita Konwar and international star Priyanka Chopra was also trolled when she made her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas, who happens to be 11 years younger to her (and even shorter in height), official.All of this simply because these people dared to make a choice. They took the liberty to choose their partners without conforming to the regressive mindsets and atavistic beliefs of this ‘sanskari’ society that we live in.But, haven’t we all seen how short-lived people’s memories are and how in no time sanskari netizens make a u-turn to speak positively about the same people they once ridiculedThe same online users now go gaga about Shahid-Mira’s public appearances, write innovative hashtags describing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ PDA and express extreme joy at Milind marrying Ankita.So, why then should Anup Jalota and Jasleen, who are happily dating each other, be subjected to such criticism and mockery?Is it too much too take that their relationship is their business and none of yours to think, worry and comment about? Or is it too much to accept (given our valuable sanskars) that old or young, there isn’t any age to find love? It just happens.