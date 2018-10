Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota Earns Rs 45 Lakh Per Week? Here's How Much Others Get Paid

Over the years, Bigg Boss has emerged as one of the biggest platforms for celebs (and now commoners too) to earn fame and money. Of late, reports are doing rounds, that this year veteran singer Anup Jalota who entered the show with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, is the highest paid celeb. Apparently, he earns Rs 45 lakh per week. On the other hand, Sreesanth has the lowest fee among the celebs. He earns Rs 5 lakh every week.The report further states that popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse are the second highest paid celebrities with an income of around Rs 20 lakh a week. Following them at the third position is Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar who earns Rs 15 lakh in a week.Although there is no official confirmation of these paycheques, it is surprising to know that Sreesanth is the least paid celebrity in Bigg Boss 12.In the house, contestants have now started unveiling their aggressive side to save themselves from weekly nominations. In the third week, we saw celebrities like Shrishty and Sreesanth losing their temper and engaging in verbal fights with their other participants.Failing to keep themselves safe, Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Shrishty Rode are in the danger zone and one of them will have to leave the house this week.