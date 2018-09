Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu Star in the Funniest Memes Today

when i heard Anup Jalota has a girlfriend#BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/OgOuaG2zkj — anonymous (@46h1sh3k) September 16, 2018

Anup Jalota is an inspiration to all those who thinks girls like bad boys☺😂😂😂😂another reason to watch #BB12 #AnupJalota#BiggBoss12 — P a l l a v i (@pallzie) September 16, 2018

When u get to know Anup Jalota having 28 year old gf #AnupJalota #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/M8YItdp1pr — RITDHWAJ SINGH (@ritdhwajsingh) September 16, 2018

My grandmother was a big fan of anup jalota ji. She deleted all his bhajans when i told her about jasleen😂😂! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — K H U S H I✨💎 (@Sabki_Khushi) September 17, 2018

>>>

Contestant : I will use phone 📞 a friend.



Big B : Kya karte hai aapke dost?



Contestant : जी वो भजन सुना के लड़की पटा लेते हैं.



Big B : Computer ji, #AnupJalota ji ko phone lgaya jaaye!

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — lagharvagharamdavadi (@vlvareloaded) September 17, 2018

My dad was so happy to see #AnupJalota on T. V and than Miss GF ki entry hui.. My dad was like kya bakwas hai bandh karo ye sab. 😂😂#BiggBoss12 — Hitanshi (@Hitaaanshiii) September 16, 2018

New trend in India : "Gazal seekho, bahut scope hai" #BiggBoss12#AnupJalota — shishir rajput (@OriginalShishir) September 16, 2018

Bigg Boss 12 is all decked up to take its fans on a rollercoaster ride. The show began with its very first episode last night and it has already gotten viewers berserk.As Salman Khan introduced the "vichitra jodis", he himself was shocked, when it was announced that veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota is entering the house with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him.Social media is cracking up at Anup and Jasleen, making them trend all over the internet today.These memes on them will take you on a laughter riot, take a look!For all those who are wondering who Jaleen Matharu is , she is an actor and singer by profession.Apart from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, other celebrity contestants are Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.