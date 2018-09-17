GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu Star in the Funniest Memes Today

As Salman Khan introduced the "vichitra jodis", he himself was shocked, when it was announced that veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota is entering the house with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him.

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu Star in the Funniest Memes Today
Image: Twitter
Bigg Boss 12 is all decked up to take its fans on a rollercoaster ride. The show began with its very first episode last night and it has already gotten viewers berserk.

Social media is cracking up at Anup and Jasleen, making them trend all over the internet today.

These memes on them will take you on a laughter riot, take a look!






















For all those who are wondering who Jaleen Matharu is, she is an actor and singer by profession.

Apart from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, other celebrity contestants are Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanveer Bohra, and S Sreesanth. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Roshmi Bani and Kriti Verma will be a part of the show as non-celebrity pairs.
