Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu to Spend Some Alone Time This Weekend

Making news ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house, controversial couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu will reportedly go on a date in the house’s ‘Khaas Room’ during the reality show’s this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.According to a DNA report, Bigg Boss wants the two to spend some time together and resolve their issues.The weekend episode will also have actor Varun Dhawan make a special appearance to promote his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India. Season 12’s first celebrity guest, he is expected to up the show’s fun quotient by making host Salman Khan stitch his initials and rap a song with him.However, Jasleen and Anup, who made their romance public at Bigg Boss 12’s launch, have started behaving differently ever since their entry into the house. Jasleen gave everyone a shocker by denying sharing bed with Anup.Meanwhile, the two are being ruthlessly trolled for their age difference. Even Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu disapproves of her relationship with the 65-year-old bhajan singer.He had earlier told News18, “I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."Although Anup and Jasleen claim to have been dating for three years now, the Bigg Boss house is infamous for inspiring the unpredictable.