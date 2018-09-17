Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota & Girlfriend Jasleen Trolled, Fans Compare Them to Priyanka & Nick

Never underestimate a man who sings Bhajans. Or for that matter who’s only 65 years young. #AnupJalota — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 16, 2018

My dad was so happy to see #AnupJalota on T. V and than Miss GF ki entry hui.. My dad was like kya bakwas hai bandh karo ye sab. #BiggBoss12 — Hitanshi (@Hitaaanshiii) September 16, 2018

Two minutes silence for boys who are still single ...including me#AnupJalota#BiggBoss12 — kapil dahamiwal (@kkcool24399) September 16, 2018

Ye "Pyaar" sach me hi andha hota hain #BiggBoss12#BB12 — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) September 16, 2018

Don't Be Disappointed If You're Still Single. Maybe She's Not Born Yet #AnupJalota #BB12 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 16, 2018

Anup Jalota aur unki gf ko dekh ke jo log regressive aur ghatiya bol rahe hai woh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas ko dekh ke Aww! Kar rahe hai aur progressive bol rahe hai ! #DoubleStandards #biggboss12 — Kirti Ranjan (@kirti_samal) September 16, 2018

Salman Khan is back on television with the 12th season of Bigg Boss. And, right from its first episode, the controversial show has already got the viewers talking. Popular devotional singer Anup Jalota has entered the show as a 'vichitra jodi', with his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him. This is the first time that the two have acknowledged their relationship.As soon as it was announced that the 65-year-old has brought his girlfriend to the show, even host Salman couldn't hide his disbelief. Soon enough, fans started airing their reactions on social media.Take a look at some of the reactions.Some also compared their relationship to that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as well as Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.Before entering the house, Jalota told PTI, "Everyone is not the same. There are problems in a family, these things do happen. I am so much involved in spiritual and classical music... I don't have anger left in my life. I love music, I love to sing. It will be interesting to see how it is going to be inside the house.""When people would fight I will try to give solution. It is essential to understand that we often get angry because of someone else. I believe the solving problem is important," he added.The singer also said that he will continue following his daily routine during his stay in the house. “I will do my riyaz, yoga, walk on the treadmill and I am glad that they have provided me with the facilities.”With its mix of civilian and celebrity contestants, Bigg Boss 12 is definitely going to be a controversial ride yet again.