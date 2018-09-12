Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response

Rumours were rife that television heartthrob Karanvir Bohra, and his wife Teejay Sidhu would be participating in the new season of Bigg Boss, which has a brand new theme called Vichitra jodi (unique pair). Karanvir and Teejay, who have previously been a part of a couple of reality shows including Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, denied being a part of the show.When Indian Express contacted the couple to confirm their participation, Karanvir said that though the makers of the show did approach them, they chose to refuse it because they have two little kids to take care of.“We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too. I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them,” Karanvir said.Teejay added, “I would not like to comprise on my duty of being a mother to them and not cherish time with them. Maybe 10 years from now, when the two will grow up and be a mouthful, a show like Bigg Boss can be a great break. And for Karan, he is so attached to them!”Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are two of the final contestants. The other contestants who have so far been finalised include Dipika Kakar and Shaleen Bhanot.The show, to be hosted by Salman Khan, will go on air this Sunday on Colors.