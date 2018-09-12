English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
Rumours were rife that television heartthrob Karanvir Bohra, and his wife Teejay Sidhu would be participating on the new season of Bigg Boss.
Instagram/Karanvir Bohra
Loading...
Rumours were rife that television heartthrob Karanvir Bohra, and his wife Teejay Sidhu would be participating in the new season of Bigg Boss, which has a brand new theme called Vichitra jodi (unique pair). Karanvir and Teejay, who have previously been a part of a couple of reality shows including Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, denied being a part of the show.
When Indian Express contacted the couple to confirm their participation, Karanvir said that though the makers of the show did approach them, they chose to refuse it because they have two little kids to take care of.
“We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too. I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them,” Karanvir said.
Teejay added, “I would not like to comprise on my duty of being a mother to them and not cherish time with them. Maybe 10 years from now, when the two will grow up and be a mouthful, a show like Bigg Boss can be a great break. And for Karan, he is so attached to them!”
Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are two of the final contestants. The other contestants who have so far been finalised include Dipika Kakar and Shaleen Bhanot.
The show, to be hosted by Salman Khan, will go on air this Sunday on Colors.
When Indian Express contacted the couple to confirm their participation, Karanvir said that though the makers of the show did approach them, they chose to refuse it because they have two little kids to take care of.
“We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too. I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them,” Karanvir said.
Teejay added, “I would not like to comprise on my duty of being a mother to them and not cherish time with them. Maybe 10 years from now, when the two will grow up and be a mouthful, a show like Bigg Boss can be a great break. And for Karan, he is so attached to them!”
Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are two of the final contestants. The other contestants who have so far been finalised include Dipika Kakar and Shaleen Bhanot.
The show, to be hosted by Salman Khan, will go on air this Sunday on Colors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...