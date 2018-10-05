GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh to Enter House as Salman Khan’s ‘Secret Wife?’

After 2 weeks Bigg Boss 12 contestants are finally gearing up to put forward a good show.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
After two weeks, Bigg Boss 12 contestants are finally gearing up to put forward a good show. Unveiling their aggressive side, housemates are trying their best to save themselves from the nominations. In the third week, we saw contestants losing temper and engaging themselves in numerous brawls with other housemates.

As per reports, to ease out the tension, comedian Bharti Singh will enter the show, not as a contestant but as the ‘secret wife’ of Salman Khan. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, "She will be accompanied by nine kids, representing the nine seasons of the show that Salman has hosted. One of these kids will play Sanjay Dutt, who had co-hosted season five with him."

Apart from hosting the show, she may also turn up as a fortune teller and shake a leg with celebrity contestant Nehha Pendse for a fun segment.

Earlier, it was stated that Bharti Singh will be a part of the show with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two were also present with Salman Khan at the press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa. Eventually, that turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

The last week has been a rollercoaster ride for the contestants. While wildcard entry Surbhi Rana jolted housemates with her agitated comments, controversial couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu broke up with each other.

Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors TV at 9PM.
