Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen's Father on Her Affair With Anup Jalota: Will Never Approve It

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu came out in open with their relationship on the season premiere of Bigg Boss. The two admitted to dating each other for over three years. The news came not only as a shock to Jasleen's family members, but to the nation at large.Jasleen's father, who earlier in an interview with News18 had expressed his displeasure over her affair with the 65-year-old singer, has once again talked at length about how he's been dealing with the news.Speaking to Aaj Tak, Kesar Matharu said that he had no clue about when all it began between the two.“I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. She never told me about this. When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn’t believe their eyes. We all got very angry. Within ten minutes, I started getting calls from friends. My wife (who was watching the show) got up and went inside. It was very unexpected,” he said.He went on to say that he had introduced the Bhajan singer to his daughter so that she could “improve on her singing skills.”“He kept coming to our house, but I could never sense there is something cooking between the two. We never came to know when all this started.”He further said that he would never approve their relationship.“If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this.”