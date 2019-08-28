Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu Makes Acting Debut with Vish

Jasleen Matharu made headlines for participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 as veteran singer Anup Jalota's girlfriend. The pair created quite a stir on social media for faking a relationship.

The reality TV star is again making headlines as she is all set to join Debina Bonnerjee's in the supernatural drama Vish. While Debina plays Vishkanya, Jasleen will be seen essaying the role of a Jalpari. The 29-year-old singer confirmed her TV debut to an entertainment portal.

"Yes, I'm doing the show and will start shooting for it soon. Though I cannot reveal my character details yet, I can only say that it's a very special and interesting character," India Today quoted Jasleen as saying.

She also took to social media to share BTS pictures and videos from the show.

Jasleen is not the only to make her acting debut post Bigg Boss 12. Other contestants like Arshi Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik among others were also seen in music videos and television shows.

While Arshi Khan was seen in Saavitri Devi College & Hospital and Ishq Mein Mar Jawan, Saba Khan acted in Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn. Romil Chaudhary, on the other hand, is seen in Dipika Kakar's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Deepak Thakur after doing a music album with Somi Khan joined Vikas Gupta's MTV show Ace of Space 2 as a contestant. Roshmi Banik too joined Zee 5 web series Ishq Aaj Kal. Likewise, Bigg Boss couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra featured in a music video Love Me by Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal.

