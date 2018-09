Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism

If you are not living under a rock, by now you must have come across several memes on Anup Jalota and his much younger girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. As they acknowledged their relationship for the first time on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12, they raised many eyebrows from all corners.Even though they are not in touch with the world outside the BB 12 house, Jasleen expected the reactions and was very much prepared for them.Before entering the show, the singer-actor talked about her relationship with the 65-year-old veteran singer and told The Indian Express , "We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we share for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism."Knowing how the Bigg Boss house functions, Jasleen was aware that the contestants could be rough on them. "I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond,” she added.Matharu also said that while Anup just wants to enjoy the show, she really aspires to win it. Even if one of them is evicted, the other will continue to fight for the title and if either of them win the show, it would be a victory for the both of them.