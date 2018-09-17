GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism

As Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu acknowledged their relationship for the first time on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12, they raised many eyebrows from all corners.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
Image Courtesy: Jasleen Matharu/ Instagram
Loading...
If you are not living under a rock, by now you must have come across several memes on Anup Jalota and his much younger girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. As they acknowledged their relationship for the first time on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12, they raised many eyebrows from all corners.

Even though they are not in touch with the world outside the BB 12 house, Jasleen expected the reactions and was very much prepared for them.

Before entering the show, the singer-actor talked about her relationship with the 65-year-old veteran singer and told The Indian Express, "We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we share for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism."

Read: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota Trolled, Compared to Priyanka Chopra

Knowing how the Bigg Boss house functions, Jasleen was aware that the contestants could be rough on them. "I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond,” she added.

Read: Who is Jasleen Matharu?

Matharu also said that while Anup just wants to enjoy the show, she really aspires to win it. Even if one of them is evicted, the other will continue to fight for the title and if either of them win the show, it would be a victory for the both of them.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...