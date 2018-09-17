English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
As Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu acknowledged their relationship for the first time on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12, they raised many eyebrows from all corners.
Image Courtesy: Jasleen Matharu/ Instagram
Loading...
If you are not living under a rock, by now you must have come across several memes on Anup Jalota and his much younger girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. As they acknowledged their relationship for the first time on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12, they raised many eyebrows from all corners.
Even though they are not in touch with the world outside the BB 12 house, Jasleen expected the reactions and was very much prepared for them.
Before entering the show, the singer-actor talked about her relationship with the 65-year-old veteran singer and told The Indian Express, "We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we share for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism."
Read: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota Trolled, Compared to Priyanka Chopra
Knowing how the Bigg Boss house functions, Jasleen was aware that the contestants could be rough on them. "I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond,” she added.
Read: Who is Jasleen Matharu?
Matharu also said that while Anup just wants to enjoy the show, she really aspires to win it. Even if one of them is evicted, the other will continue to fight for the title and if either of them win the show, it would be a victory for the both of them.
Even though they are not in touch with the world outside the BB 12 house, Jasleen expected the reactions and was very much prepared for them.
Before entering the show, the singer-actor talked about her relationship with the 65-year-old veteran singer and told The Indian Express, "We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we share for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism."
Read: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota Trolled, Compared to Priyanka Chopra
Knowing how the Bigg Boss house functions, Jasleen was aware that the contestants could be rough on them. "I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond,” she added.
Read: Who is Jasleen Matharu?
Matharu also said that while Anup just wants to enjoy the show, she really aspires to win it. Even if one of them is evicted, the other will continue to fight for the title and if either of them win the show, it would be a victory for the both of them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...