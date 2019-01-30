Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport
Actor Karanvir Bohra tweeted that he has been detained at the Moscow airport because his passport is a little damaged. The Indian embassy in Russia is helping sort the matter.
Image: Instagram
so bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged.— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019
They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa.
feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus
His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."
The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.
According to a source, the damage wasn't caught at the Indian airport.
"Hence, after Karanvir reached Moscow, it was noticed by the Russian immigration officials. While Karanvir has been at the airport for the last four hours, we hear that the Russian embassy, the Indian embassy and a lot of other people are working towards getting the issue sorted and having Karanvir enter the country and attend the festival he was originally there for," said the source.
His tweet sparked reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Maniesh Paul, Karan Patel, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.
Not done, thats no reason to deport someone .... and that too a popular known celebrity .... @KVBohra hang in there bro, im sure the #IndianEmbassyInRussia will help you out https://t.co/1etY4osPrm— Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) January 30, 2019
Oops that’s really sad.. I know how terrible it is when you land in a foreign country and no ones ready to help you.. All the concerned authorities, are you listening♀️ https://t.co/WDD7g0mnlS— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 30, 2019
Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu too tweeted about it.
Indian authorities need to resolve these legal issues before a citizen to leaves India. Other countries are often strict with security protocols. What is one supposed to do after landing in a foreign country? https://t.co/286hzUGKru— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) January 30, 2019
Karanvir was a finalist on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shamita Shetty Verbally Abused, Driver Roughed Up In a Road Rage Incident in Thane
- All-New Toyota Camry Test Drive Review – The German Killer
- Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is On Downward Spiral, Crosses Rs 50 Crore On Day 5
- Priyanka Chopra Appears on The Ellen Show in a Glamorous Cocktail Dress
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s