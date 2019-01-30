LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport

Actor Karanvir Bohra tweeted that he has been detained at the Moscow airport because his passport is a little damaged. The Indian embassy in Russia is helping sort the matter.

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport
Image: Instagram
Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 12, has been detained in Moscow due to passport damage. He says the Indian embassy in the capital of Russia is helping him to get the matter sorted.




His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."

The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.

According to a source, the damage wasn't caught at the Indian airport.

"Hence, after Karanvir reached Moscow, it was noticed by the Russian immigration officials. While Karanvir has been at the airport for the last four hours, we hear that the Russian embassy, the Indian embassy and a lot of other people are working towards getting the issue sorted and having Karanvir enter the country and attend the festival he was originally there for," said the source.

His tweet sparked reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Maniesh Paul, Karan Patel, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.







Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu too tweeted about it.




Karanvir was a finalist on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram