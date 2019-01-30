Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra Detained in Moscow Due to Damaged Passport

so bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged.

They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa.

feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Not done, thats no reason to deport someone .... and that too a popular known celebrity .... @KVBohra hang in there bro, im sure the #IndianEmbassyInRussia will help you out https://t.co/1etY4osPrm — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) January 30, 2019

Oops that’s really sad.. I know how terrible it is when you land in a foreign country and no ones ready to help you.. All the concerned authorities, are you listening‍♀️ https://t.co/WDD7g0mnlS — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 30, 2019

Indian authorities need to resolve these legal issues before a citizen to leaves India. Other countries are often strict with security protocols. What is one supposed to do after landing in a foreign country? https://t.co/286hzUGKru — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) January 30, 2019

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 12, has been detained in Moscow due to passport damage. He says the Indian embassy in the capital of Russia is helping him to get the matter sorted.His tweet was noticed by the Indian embassy in Moscow as they replied through their official Twitter handle, "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."The actor flew to Moscow on Tuesday afternoon for the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.According to a source, the damage wasn't caught at the Indian airport."Hence, after Karanvir reached Moscow, it was noticed by the Russian immigration officials. While Karanvir has been at the airport for the last four hours, we hear that the Russian embassy, the Indian embassy and a lot of other people are working towards getting the issue sorted and having Karanvir enter the country and attend the festival he was originally there for," said the source.His tweet sparked reaction from many of Karanvir's TV star friends, including Maniesh Paul, Karan Patel, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan, who tweeted back in concern.Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu too tweeted about it.Karanvir was a finalist on Bigg Boss 12. He is now looking forward to the release of his film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, expected to release later this year.