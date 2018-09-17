English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra: Leaving My Daughters Behind is the Biggest Challenge
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Karanvir Bohra says he will miss his twin daughters the most during his stay in the BB house.
Image: Instagram/ Karanvir Bohra
Before entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, actor Karanvir Bohra, who is quite active on social media, shared how difficult it would be for him to live without his phone.
"Not being able to connect with outside world and not being able to use phones will be difficult. Sustaining just on inter-personal communications is going to be hard," Karanvir told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
He also feels that people have become slaves to the luxury and it is important to get detoxed from social media sometimes.
The 36-year-old said: "Overdose of something is harmful and in today's time we all have become slaves to the luxury. Living away from social media will help me in understanding myself more. This 'Bigg Boss' experience will test me in every aspect and will help me grow."
Apart from the gadgets, he will miss his twin daughters, whom he has with wife Teejay Sidhu, the most.
"My babies are so attached to me and when they will realise that dad is not with them, they will feel bad (though they won't be able to express but I know it would be hard for them). Leaving my daughters behind is the biggest challenge," added Karanvir.
