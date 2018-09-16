English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Neha Pendse: Not Doing the Show to Get Work
She has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, but actor Neha Pendse believes people still don't recognise her.
Image Courtesy: Neha.Pendse/ Instagram
She has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, but actor Neha Pendse believes people still don't recognise her.
The actor, who is participating in the 12th season of Bigg Boss, says through the reality TV series, hosted by Salman Khan, she wants to show the world her real self.
"I don't have to do 'Bigg Boss' because I am out of work or I want to get more work. In spite of working in the industry for 20 years, people don't know me. It is not right. I have been known as snooty and introvert. I need to be part of the show for myself rather than getting work," Neha told PTI.
The actor decided to quit her show Partner Trouble Ho Gayi Double, to participate in Bigg Boss, which airs on Colors channel from tonight.
"People like me for my acting but they don't connect with my personality. This is an adventurous show. In three months, people will get to see the real me."
Neha says she is aware that it is going to be a difficult journey with unknown people but she is up for the challenge.
"The kind of tasks 'Bigg Boss' gives you, you don't get to experience that in real life. 'Bigg Boss' is a show where I would get to understand various dimensions of my personality."
