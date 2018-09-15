Bigg Boss 12 Contestants Will be Introduced on Madhuri Dixit's Show Dance Deewane

The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2TpquuXAxG — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2018

Bigg Boss 12 is now just a day away. With leaked videos and pictures of the new BB House, fans are excited for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. But unlike the previous seasons, this time, the new contestants will be introduced by Madhuri Dixit.As per the reports, these contestants will come on dance reality show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.The update was shared on Twitter by Colors TV. “The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12,” the post read.In the video, as Madhuri Dixit graces the dance floor, there are glimpses of a policeman, two young girls, a farmer and a man coming out of a river. They could be the participants on the show.This year, the theme for the show is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair). The theme of the new season was announced in April, and these pairs in the show need not be couples or romantically involved. They can also be friends, relatives or colleagues.The first celebrity couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiya, were introduced by the host Salman Khan at the grand press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.The reality show will premiere on September 16.