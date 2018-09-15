English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Contestants Will be Introduced on Madhuri Dixit's Show Dance Deewane
But unlike the previous seasons, this time, the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 will be introduced by Madhuri Dixit.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Twitter, Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram
Loading...
Bigg Boss 12 is now just a day away. With leaked videos and pictures of the new BB House, fans are excited for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. But unlike the previous seasons, this time, the new contestants will be introduced by Madhuri Dixit.
As per the reports, these contestants will come on dance reality show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.
The update was shared on Twitter by Colors TV. “The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12,” the post read.
In the video, as Madhuri Dixit graces the dance floor, there are glimpses of a policeman, two young girls, a farmer and a man coming out of a river. They could be the participants on the show.
This year, the theme for the show is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair). The theme of the new season was announced in April, and these pairs in the show need not be couples or romantically involved. They can also be friends, relatives or colleagues.
The first celebrity couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiya, were introduced by the host Salman Khan at the grand press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.
The reality show will premiere on September 16.
As per the reports, these contestants will come on dance reality show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.
The update was shared on Twitter by Colors TV. “The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12,” the post read.
In the video, as Madhuri Dixit graces the dance floor, there are glimpses of a policeman, two young girls, a farmer and a man coming out of a river. They could be the participants on the show.
The Grand Finale of #DanceDeewane is going to be BIGG! Watch the dance madness unfold and get to meet the contestants of @BiggBoss on Saturday at 9 PM! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/2TpquuXAxG— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2018
This year, the theme for the show is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair). The theme of the new season was announced in April, and these pairs in the show need not be couples or romantically involved. They can also be friends, relatives or colleagues.
The first celebrity couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiya, were introduced by the host Salman Khan at the grand press launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.
The reality show will premiere on September 16.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan is Sweating Hard As He Prepares for the New Season, See Pic
- Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
- Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
- Steve Smith Marries Long Time Girlfriend Dani Willis
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
Loading...
Loading...