Bigg Boss 12 Day 1 Written Updates: It's Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu Vs Others

Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have become the talk of the town, not only outside the Bigg Boss house but inside too.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Undisputedly, Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have become the talk of the town, not only outside the Bigg Boss house but inside it too. The housemates are as confused about their relationship as most of the audience.

Right from the premiere, the two have made other participants baffled and curious about them. Throughout the day, while others kept talking about them here and there, contestants like Saba Khan went straight to the couple and kept quizzing Anup and Jasleen individually.

And, with Bigg Boss 12's first task "BB Press Conference", housemates caught the opportunity to pounce on the couple. As per the task challenging couple contestants, each had to prove why the other is weaker in front of them. To moderate the task, ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani joined the house.


Shristy Rode went first, choosing Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Soon everybody had their set of questions and the first task clearly became Anup-Jasleen vs everybody in the house. As the contestants ganged up against them, asking if there is a 'romantic angle' to their relationship, the two fiddled with their answers. Though Jasleen tried to justify that Bigg Boss 12 is not a dating show and their relationship is mature enough, their jodi was voted weak by the majority.




Even after the task, participants like Dipika Kakar and Neha Pendse were not satisfied with the couple, saying that the two are not really sure of their answers. While Shrisanth backed the veteran singer and his much younger girlfriend.

Next went Neha Pendse who chose to challenge Deepak and Urvashi (singer of Gangs of Wassyepur and his fan) and the former was outvoted weaker by the housemates.

Well, going by the first day, it seems like Anup and Jasleen's pair is already on the radar of the participants and it shouldn't come as a shocker if everybody gangs up against them in the coming episodes.
