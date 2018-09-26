English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Written Updates: Will Dipika, Srishty's Team Emerge Victorious in First Luxury Task?
This time around, the singles - Dipika, Nehha, Karanveer and Srishty were the Looteres and turn by turn the Jodis were held captive by them.
Image credits: Colors TV
In the last episode we saw jodis cross all the lines to win the luxury budget task by torturing the singles to an extent that they surrendered and handed over two of the four golden rings to them. This time around, the singles - Dipika kakar, Neha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode were the Looteres and turn by turn the Jodis were held captive by them.
Bigg Boss stated that since the Jodis will be held captive this time around, only one individual from the targeted Jodi could sit on the captive chair. Kriti and Roshmi again held the fort as ‘Sanchalak’ during the task.
As expected, the Singles took every drastic step possible to get the golden ring from the opposing jodi contestant. An overflow of emotions centered the act and rivalry increased amongst both the teams.
Keeping in mind the high stakes of the luxury budget task, contestants were fierce and fought to win. As the competition intensified between the jodis and the singles, few feuds took steam with an intense fight between Saba - Neha, Dipika - Jasleen and Karanvir - Shivashish.
After all the efforts put in by both the teams, which team will emerge victorious in the first luxury task of Bigg boss 12 ?
