Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains

The latest season of Bigg Boss is clearly having the most diverse group of people. While the controversial 'jodi' of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathru is making all efforts to stay in the show, former cricketer Sreesanth is making attempts to walk out.On Day 12 of Bigg Boss 12, a video was shared on Twitter where bhajan samrat Anup is seen having a good time with housemates. The couple is having a fun time as the singer flirts with the current captains Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verman in front of his much younger girlfriend.You can watch the video here:Today, housemates will also choose their new captain. Bigg Boss asks Nehha to get her team of singles to nominate 2 contestants from either their team or one from the singles and one from the jodi’s for captaincy. This special power was given to the single team for being the winners of the luxury budget task.Without much confusion and no excessive banter on who to choose, the individuals picked their candidate choosing Nehha and Karanvir unanimously from their team. As a twist, Bigg Boss announces that the jodis will have the power to choose their captain. Post the announcement, both Nehha and Karanvir will skillfully try to manipulate the jodis so that they vote in their favour.To make the captaincy task interesting, there are two sets of stumps kept with Karanvir and Nehha’s name on it. Each member from a 'jodi' comes as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth’s bowling and would have the power to stump the wicket of that contestant who they think isn’t worthy of being captain, justifying their actions. This task will have 5 rounds and at the end whoever had the highest score will be declared as the captain.Did Nehha’s coaxing work or Karanvir’s charm will score him well? Did the contenders succeed in manipulating the housemates? Find out who will become the new captain of BB House.