GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Written Updates: Jasleen Has to Choose Between Anup and Her Hair

Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for a stormy season. The contestants have started revealing their true sides, and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in making them do so.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Written Updates: Jasleen Has to Choose Between Anup and Her Hair
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Twitter
Loading...
Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for a stormy season. The contestants have started revealing their true sides, and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in making them do so.

In a video clip shared by Colors TV, we see Jasleen Matharu struggling during a task. She has been asked to choose between her alleged boyfriend Anup Jalota’s freedom and her hair. She will have to chop her hair short in order to save Anup from eviction nomination.

Celebrities Dipika Kakar and Neha Pendse have also asked Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup kit. The video ends with Jasleen sobbing for not being able to make a clear-cut decision.




In another video, Sreesanth asks Somi Khan to do the same in order o save her sister Saba.




The task appears to be similar to what we have seen in earlier seasons where housemates had to sacrifice their favourite possessions to save their friends from nomination.

Contestants will also be introduced to Surbhi Rana today, the first wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 12. She is likely to be Romil’s new partner in the game.

Will Jasleen get a grip on her emotions and save Anup Jalota from this week’s nomination?

Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9PM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...