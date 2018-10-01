English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Written Updates: Jasleen Has to Choose Between Anup and Her Hair
Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for a stormy season. The contestants have started revealing their true sides, and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in making them do so.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV/ Twitter
Loading...
Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for a stormy season. The contestants have started revealing their true sides, and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in making them do so.
In a video clip shared by Colors TV, we see Jasleen Matharu struggling during a task. She has been asked to choose between her alleged boyfriend Anup Jalota’s freedom and her hair. She will have to chop her hair short in order to save Anup from eviction nomination.
Celebrities Dipika Kakar and Neha Pendse have also asked Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup kit. The video ends with Jasleen sobbing for not being able to make a clear-cut decision.
In another video, Sreesanth asks Somi Khan to do the same in order o save her sister Saba.
The task appears to be similar to what we have seen in earlier seasons where housemates had to sacrifice their favourite possessions to save their friends from nomination.
Contestants will also be introduced to Surbhi Rana today, the first wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 12. She is likely to be Romil’s new partner in the game.
Will Jasleen get a grip on her emotions and save Anup Jalota from this week’s nomination?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9PM.
In a video clip shared by Colors TV, we see Jasleen Matharu struggling during a task. She has been asked to choose between her alleged boyfriend Anup Jalota’s freedom and her hair. She will have to chop her hair short in order to save Anup from eviction nomination.
Celebrities Dipika Kakar and Neha Pendse have also asked Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup kit. The video ends with Jasleen sobbing for not being able to make a clear-cut decision.
Kya @anupjalota ko nominations se bachane ki keemat padegi #JasleenMatharu ko mehengi? Kya de payengi woh itni badi qurbaani? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 #BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/85nZf2reT1— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2018
In another video, Sreesanth asks Somi Khan to do the same in order o save her sister Saba.
#SabaKhan ko release karne ke liye @sreesanth36 ne ki ek anokhi maang! Kya #SomiKhan puri kar payengi ye demand? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NreDZO5x1J— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 1, 2018
The task appears to be similar to what we have seen in earlier seasons where housemates had to sacrifice their favourite possessions to save their friends from nomination.
Contestants will also be introduced to Surbhi Rana today, the first wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 12. She is likely to be Romil’s new partner in the game.
Will Jasleen get a grip on her emotions and save Anup Jalota from this week’s nomination?
Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9PM.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...