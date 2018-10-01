Bigg Boss 12 Day 15 Written Updates: Jasleen Has to Choose Between Anup and Her Hair

#SabaKhan ko release karne ke liye @sreesanth36 ne ki ek anokhi maang! Kya #SomiKhan puri kar payengi ye demand? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NreDZO5x1J — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 1, 2018

Bigg Boss 12 is gearing up for a stormy season. The contestants have started revealing their true sides, and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in making them do so.In a video clip shared by Colors TV, we see Jasleen Matharu struggling during a task. She has been asked to choose between her alleged boyfriend Anup Jalota’s freedom and her hair. She will have to chop her hair short in order to save Anup from eviction nomination.Celebrities Dipika Kakar and Neha Pendse have also asked Jasleen to destroy all her clothes and makeup kit. The video ends with Jasleen sobbing for not being able to make a clear-cut decision.In another video, Sreesanth asks Somi Khan to do the same in order o save her sister Saba.The task appears to be similar to what we have seen in earlier seasons where housemates had to sacrifice their favourite possessions to save their friends from nomination.Contestants will also be introduced to Surbhi Rana today, the first wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 12. She is likely to be Romil’s new partner in the game.Will Jasleen get a grip on her emotions and save Anup Jalota from this week’s nomination?Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9PM.