Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu set many tongues wagging and eyes rolling with the revelation of their romantic relationship on Bigg Boss season 12 premiere. They admitted to dating each other for over three years. From their flirtatious conversation to their subtle PDA, the two have been making headlines ever since they entered the house.However, things turned sour between the two on Monday's episode after Jasleen refused to sacrifice her clothes and make-up kit for Anup. For the uninitiated, this week's nomination task is about testing the level of bonding between the members of a 'jodi'. In the task, each single contestant holds captive one member from each 'jodi'. As ransom, the single contestant can ask for anything from the other 'jodi' member. If they obliged to the request, they will be exempted from nominations and the single contestant will automatically get nominated.Deciding to give each other a tough competition, the task began with Dipika Kakkar and Anup-Jasleen, where Anup was the captive.Jasleen was asked to destroy her clothes and make-up kit as part of the task. When she refused to do it, Anup got upset that his partner chose clothes and make-up over him. In the teaser to Tuesday's episode, we see Anup making it very clear in front of all the housemates that he is breaking up with Jasleen as he is extremely hurt by her acts. He even says "my decision is final and that no one can influence it."The task was somewhat similar to what we have seen in earlier seasons where housemates had to sacrifice their favourite possessions to save their friends from nomination.