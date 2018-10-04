English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 18 Written Updates: Task Brought Out the Worst Within the Housemates
The house-mates seem to be finally getting into the competitive spirit.
Image: Colors TV
Loading...
The strength, vigour and intensity with which the contestants are fighting to win this luxury budget, is inspiring.
Continuing the ‘Jwalamukhi’ task the contestants are working and fighting hard to ensure they collect the maximum balls from the volcanic eruption. After Sreesanth, Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen getting eliminated from the task, the fight continued between Karanvir, Nehha, Sorabh, Deepak, Saba and Romil. The singles and the jodis battled their way through in full force. As the jodis and singles took on each other with agitation, it got difficult to decide who will seal their position for the captaincy of the week.
Other than the task, the rest of the house was hostile towards each other on many occasions. Deepak misbehaved with Jasleen because unintentionally she touched him with a broom.
Anup Jalota, is still not over with the fact that Jasleen could not sacrifice her things for him. He was sarcastically making comments on her clothes and accessories she wore and also her hairstyle. However, Jasleen didn’t react to this, and took it with a pinch of salt. A major brawl took flight between Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters.
The house-mates seem to be finally getting into the competitive spirit. Cold shoulders, arguments, cat-calling, it’s all the beginning of what an epic season entails.
With such heated arguments taking prominence in the house, what will be the contestants’ fate?
Continuing the ‘Jwalamukhi’ task the contestants are working and fighting hard to ensure they collect the maximum balls from the volcanic eruption. After Sreesanth, Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen getting eliminated from the task, the fight continued between Karanvir, Nehha, Sorabh, Deepak, Saba and Romil. The singles and the jodis battled their way through in full force. As the jodis and singles took on each other with agitation, it got difficult to decide who will seal their position for the captaincy of the week.
Other than the task, the rest of the house was hostile towards each other on many occasions. Deepak misbehaved with Jasleen because unintentionally she touched him with a broom.
Anup Jalota, is still not over with the fact that Jasleen could not sacrifice her things for him. He was sarcastically making comments on her clothes and accessories she wore and also her hairstyle. However, Jasleen didn’t react to this, and took it with a pinch of salt. A major brawl took flight between Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters.
The house-mates seem to be finally getting into the competitive spirit. Cold shoulders, arguments, cat-calling, it’s all the beginning of what an epic season entails.
With such heated arguments taking prominence in the house, what will be the contestants’ fate?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Boeing Has Outlined Its Vision For Space Aircraft And Aerospace Traffic Management Systems
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...