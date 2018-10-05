English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 19 Written Updates: After a Rough Week, Anup-Jasleen Enjoy a Romantic Date
Just when we thought everything between the two had fallen apart, Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu rekindle their relationship with a romantic date.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Loading...
With fights, arguments and even lovers falling apart, the Bigg Boss House has seen it all this week. Post the completion of a gruesome luxury budget task, Saba-Somi, Sorabh-Shivashish and Surbhi-Romil were chosen to compete for the Fizz Captain. Of the jodis only Somi, Surbhi and Shivashish took part in the task wherein all the three had to hold the captaincy ring for as long as they could and whoever left the ring was eliminated from the competition. Nehha was the moderator of the task, and she strongly took a decision against Somi for playing unfairly. The Khan sisters were not happy with this decision and as always created a ruckus over being treated unfair. Shivashish and Sorabh still remained in the task with indelible persistence.
With the captaincy nomination, it was also time, for the housemates, to nominate 3 contestants among themselves for the Kaalkothri. After much altercations, they decided Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth needed to be sent to the Kaalkothri.
Following a dramatic day, Bigg Boss had a special surprise planned for the distressed couple in the house Anup-Jasleen in the form of a romantic date. In the activity area, Bigg Boss had decorated the space with a dinner table for two, dim lighting to enhance the ambience, roses and candles that paved the way to the diner. Anup and Jasleen were seen getting extremely close and were seen to have let bygones be bygones. While Jasleen stated how she missed doing a romantic dance with her beau, Anup went on his knees with a red rose saying ‘I love you’ to her.
Just when we thought everything between the two had fallen apart, this date helped the couple to re-work on their broken relationship by getting to spend moments of love, long overdue.
With the captaincy nomination, it was also time, for the housemates, to nominate 3 contestants among themselves for the Kaalkothri. After much altercations, they decided Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth needed to be sent to the Kaalkothri.
Following a dramatic day, Bigg Boss had a special surprise planned for the distressed couple in the house Anup-Jasleen in the form of a romantic date. In the activity area, Bigg Boss had decorated the space with a dinner table for two, dim lighting to enhance the ambience, roses and candles that paved the way to the diner. Anup and Jasleen were seen getting extremely close and were seen to have let bygones be bygones. While Jasleen stated how she missed doing a romantic dance with her beau, Anup went on his knees with a red rose saying ‘I love you’ to her.
Just when we thought everything between the two had fallen apart, this date helped the couple to re-work on their broken relationship by getting to spend moments of love, long overdue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...