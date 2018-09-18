English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 Updates: Sreesanth Takes Off Mic, Asks to Open Gate
Seems like former cricketer Sreesanth cannot take the mess around him.
Image Courtesy: A screen grab from VOOT
It is just the second day of Bigg Boss 12 and seems like former cricketer Sreesanth cannot take the mess around him. In a video clip shared on VOOT app, Sreesanth gets into an argument with the Khan sisters from Jaipur. The arguments level up to such an extent that they start questioning each others' upbringing and the former couldn't take it any more.
Irritated, Sreesanth stormed out of the room and took off his microphone. As Karanvir tried to pacify him, he asked Bigg Boss to open the gates. On the other hand, one of the Khan sisters couldn't handle the drama and broke down.
It all started when Sreesanth refused to do the first task of Bigg Boss 12 "BB Press Conference" saying he doesn't know much about his opponent jodi Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel. On his response, Bigg Boss decided to cancel the task, which immediately turned housemates against him.
The video was also shared by a number of Bigg Boss 12 clubs. You can watch the video here,
In the same task, housemates ganged up against Anup Jalota and his much younger girlfriend, Jasleen Matharu. The contestants asked them if there is a 'romantic angle' to their relationship and the two fiddled with their answers. Though Jasleen tried to justify that Bigg Boss 12 is not a dating show and their relationship is mature enough, their jodi was voted weak by the majority.
Next went Neha Pendse who chose to challenge Deepak Thakur and Urvashi (a singer in Gangs of Wassyepur) and his fan, and the former was out-voted weaker by the housemates.
Will Sreesanth leave the house in the first week itself? Only time will tell.
Will Sreesanth leave the house in the first week itself? Only time will tell.
