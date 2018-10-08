English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Listens to Everybody in Secret Room, Disturbed by Jasleen's Reaction
Anup Jalota’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house has made the atmosphere of the house quite gloomy.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Loading...
Anup Jalota’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house has made the atmosphere of the house quite gloomy. The day saw contestants wake up to Ek Rasta Do Raahi, giving them a hint of the task that was to follow. This time, Bigg Boss announced a new twist in the nomination task that left everybody in shock. Adding more drama, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task called the ‘Jail Break’ which will have repercussions on this week’s captaincy.
As a part of the task, the team were divided into two groups- Prisoners and Policemen. Sreesanth, Nehha, Jasleen, Deepak, Surbhi, Sorabh and Somi were the prisoners and Karanvir, Dipika, Srishty, Saba, Shivashish, Romil and Urvashi were the police officers. With every buzzer, the jail’s door opened and two policemen had to guard the door. The prisoners needed to jump a wall and try to flee while the policemen had to stop them. The last one to jump the wall was eliminated from the competition. As always, this task too saw the competitive spirit of each contestant shine out. Romil and Dipika got into a brawl and so did Karanvir and Surbhi. Surbhi alleged Karanvir of foul play and Dipika thought Romil was biased towards his jodidaar - Surbhi.
While all this is happening, contestants are in the oblivion that their very own, co-contestant, Anup Jalota has been part of a major twist this weekend. Anup, who was eliminated, according to the contestants was actually transferred to the outhouse and was seen carefully listening to every conversation amongst the contestants. While some were eye openers for him, few left him very disturbed especially the one’s related to Jasleen.
What revelation will Anup find out about Jasleen and other contestants of the house? Will he use this against them?
As a part of the task, the team were divided into two groups- Prisoners and Policemen. Sreesanth, Nehha, Jasleen, Deepak, Surbhi, Sorabh and Somi were the prisoners and Karanvir, Dipika, Srishty, Saba, Shivashish, Romil and Urvashi were the police officers. With every buzzer, the jail’s door opened and two policemen had to guard the door. The prisoners needed to jump a wall and try to flee while the policemen had to stop them. The last one to jump the wall was eliminated from the competition. As always, this task too saw the competitive spirit of each contestant shine out. Romil and Dipika got into a brawl and so did Karanvir and Surbhi. Surbhi alleged Karanvir of foul play and Dipika thought Romil was biased towards his jodidaar - Surbhi.
While all this is happening, contestants are in the oblivion that their very own, co-contestant, Anup Jalota has been part of a major twist this weekend. Anup, who was eliminated, according to the contestants was actually transferred to the outhouse and was seen carefully listening to every conversation amongst the contestants. While some were eye openers for him, few left him very disturbed especially the one’s related to Jasleen.
Jo ab tak de rahe the pyaar woh ab kar rahe hain burai! Kyun ho rahi hai @anupjalota ke jaane ke baad unke peeth peeche baatein? Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Kvi5k8rGFz— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 8, 2018
What revelation will Anup find out about Jasleen and other contestants of the house? Will he use this against them?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...