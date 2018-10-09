Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana

Task jeetne ke liye kis hadh tak jayegi #SurbhiRana? Catch all the dhamaal tonight at 9 PM! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ubTeRLg3sn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 9, 2018

Bigg Boss 12 started on a dull note, but it’s getting more entertaining now, especially after the entry of wildcard holder Surbhi Rana. The unnaturally peaceful house has turned into a fighting rink as contestants are not ready to back down.In the ongoing luxury budget task 'jail break,' Surbhi's violent behaviour has got her in trouble with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. During second day of the task, Surbhi joins the police team with Jasleen, Nehha, Saba and Sourav.As per a video clip shared by Colors TV, when Shrishty dressed as the prisoners runs to complete her task, Surbhi pins her down and ends up hurting the actress. After this, the housemates turn against Surbhi and ask Bigg Boss to disqualify her. Taking it forward, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra deny to continue the task further.Apart from this, she also gets into an argument with the two celebs when she passed a personal remark about their families.A strong fighting spirit is prevalent among contestants during various tasks, but few of them do not limit themselves from taking digs at each other whenever possible. In one such incident, Bigg Boss warned the contestants and asked them to refrain from speaking any other language than Hindi. Adding fuel to the fire, Deepak commented on Sree Santh and Karanvir’s using english as a language for elitists, which they did not appreciate. This led to a major verbal argument between Sree Santh, Karanvir and Deepak. A vindictive Surbhi who had no participation in the argument earlier, also got involved into this scuffle and created a hostile atmosphere for all.In today's episode, Bigg Boss house will see many personal remarks, scathing comments and loud mouth arguments among the contestants.This is not the first time that Surbhi has got violent. Since her first day, she has got into a number of unnecessary fights with other contestants.This week, Bigg Boss nominated popular names like, Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse and Sreesanth, implying that one of them will have to leave the house at the end of this week.